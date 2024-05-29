PlayStation State of Play Set for May 30, Features 14 Games - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation State of Play will take place this Thursday, May 30 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The State of Play will be over 30 minutes long and will feature updates on 14 PlayStation 5 and PlayStationVR2 titles. This includes PlayStation Studios titles launching later this year.

State of Play returns with a 30+ minute broadcast this Thursday at 3pm PT / 11pm BST: https://t.co/eJWbP09sv3



Tune in live for updates on 14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles, including a look at PlayStation Studios titles arriving later this year. pic.twitter.com/B6Uc6aLWKF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2024

