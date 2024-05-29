By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PlayStation State of Play Set for May 30, Features 14 Games

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 615 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation State of Play will take place this Thursday, May 30 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The State of Play will be over 30 minutes long and will feature updates on 14 PlayStation 5 and PlayStationVR2 titles. This includes PlayStation Studios titles launching later this year.

Signalstar (1 hour ago)

I guess no showcase this summer then. Oh well. At least it will happen soon. Same timeframe as all the other announced digital shows so the ghost of E3 lives on for now on the internet.

G2ThaUNiT (1 hour ago)

New Astro Bot please!

jvmkdg (2 hours ago)

I would like it to be a showcase but it should be until September. Sony's marketing has gotten a lot worse, they are only announcing the game with just a few months to go before it is released.

twintail jvmkdg (2 hours ago)

Which means less time for devs to use on making new trailers/ vertical slices etc. Can just focus on making the game. Once Sony has their lineup sorted out, these shorter timeframe to announcements (which isn't exactly true entirely) will feel more regular. Maybe,

Qwark twintail (49 minutes ago)

It's a choice to make lengthy announcement trailers. Sometimes just an artwork and a logo could do wonders. Really worked for Horizon and concept art needs to be made anyways.

Leynos (1 hour ago)

Now that Stellar Blade is out I can't imagine Sony has anything interesting to show me.

twintail (2 hours ago)

Gonna be good. Will be great to finally have finalised dates on stuff like Lost Soul Aside, Convollaria, Concord and until Dawn.

NoLimitVito twintail (2 hours ago)

Damn I completely forgot that until dawn was being remade or something. I wonder if it will be shown but I'm hoping for new games more

TheLegendaryBigBoss twintail (1 hour ago)

Bloodborne PC port

Qwark twintail (1 hour ago)

We might also get a date for Fairgame$ . Seems like an announcement for GOT2, TLOU p3 and Astro are out of the question since they are focussing on PS titles this year. After all in the last financial report it was stated sequels of big IP's won't come this fiscal year.

I also expect a GOW Ragna pc announcement along with Spiderman 2. As for PSVR2 aside from going to pc, maybe Half Life and/or Metro.

