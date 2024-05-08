Rumor: Assassin's Creed Codename Red to be Revealed at Ubisoft Forward in June - News

/ 285 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ubisoft in February announced Assassin's Creed Codename Red will launch by March 31, 2025.

The publisher has yet to reveal much on the game beyond concept art and the codename, however, Insider Gaming is reporting the gameplay reveal for it will be revealed at Ubisoft Forward on June 10. This is according to multiple sources.

The sources claim journalists will be able to get hands-on with the game during the week of Summer Games Fest, with the embargo lifting on June 12.

Insider Gaming isn't sure if Ubisoft will release a teaser or cinematic trailer and an official name for the game before Ubisoft Forward.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red was announced in September 2022. It is the next evolution of the more recent open-world RPG Assassin's Creed games and is set in feudal Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles