Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked! Releases June 11 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Konami announced Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked! will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on June 11 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99.

View the pre-order trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Rocket through three epic animalistic adventures in Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked!

The mightiest mammal to ever rocket to stardom is back in a three-game, Carbon Engine-powered collection that includes:

Rocket Knight Adventures (1993)

Sparkster’s first adventure. When an army of pigs invade the kingdom of Zebulos, it’s up to the bravest of the Rocket Knights to take up his sword and save the day. Rocket through seven stages full of the strangest enemies imaginable and stop the Emperor’s porcine power trip!

Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2 (1994)

Sparkster’s second adventure sees him picking up his sword against Axel Gear, a Rocket Knight gone BAD. Adventure through six more levels to save the princess of Zebulos and restore peace to the kingdom.

Sparkster (1994)

This Rocket Knight spinoff pits Sparkster against the evil Generalissimo Lioness. In a bid to conquer the world, Lioness has taken Princess Flora hostage, and it’s up to the great knight Sparkster to brave nine more levels of platforming adventure to save the world.

The tricks, traps, and challenges never end, and the Carbon Engine is here to give you more more more, including:

An all-new animated intro from Studio Meala.

Rewind feature.

Boss Rush Mode.

Museum Mode featuring never-before-seen content.

Rocket to adventure in Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked!

