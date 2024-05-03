ESRB Rates Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition for Switch - News

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition for the Nintendo Switch.

It is possible the remake is a re-release or remake of the NES title Nintendo World Championships 1990, which was used during the 1990 Nintendo World Championships competition. The game held challenge-based versions of Super Mario Bros., Rad Racer, and Tetris.

Read the ESRB rating summary below:

This is a collection of 2D challenges and platformer games in which players traverse through various modes (e.g., speedrun, survival). Several challenges involve reaching specific points, while others prompt players to defeat small enemies or survive brief battles. Some games depict pixelated characters using small swords or arrows to strike at enemies; enemies typically get stunned or disappear in a flash.

