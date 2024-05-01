Gamera Games Announces Several Titles Coming Xbox Series X|S, XBox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 442 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Gamera Games has announced five titles that will be coming to the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass and/or PC Game Pass.

View a video of the games below:

Read details on the five games below:

The Rewinder

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (with Game Pass)

Developer: Misty Mountain Studio

Using pixel art to evoke ancient Chinese painting styles, this 2D puzzle adventure game sees you take on the role of Yun, a “rewinder” who has the ability to enter people’s memories and influence their actions. Travelling to a village, you’ll be able to unravel the mysteries of what occurred there, and uncover a story inspired by Chinese mythology.

Firework

Platform: PC (with PC Game Pass)

Developer: Shiying Studio

Firework is a horror puzzle game. An accidental fire at a funeral forces the police to re-investigate a horrifying closed case. You play as a rookie police officer who joins the case by chance, and discovers that this crime is more bewildering than they could have expected.

Depersonalization

Platform: PC (with PC Game Pass)

Developer: MeowNature

Depersonalization is a branching RPG with multiple endings, which allows you to shape the world of the game around you. Players can create a variety of characters, each with their own personalities, offering exploration, investigation, and deductive reasoning as means to reach the end of the story you help create.

Keplerth

Platform: PC (with PC Game Pass)

Developer: TARO

A 2D sandbox RPG, Keplerth lets you take on the threats of a dangerous alien planet wither alone or with friends. Offering an open world with near-infinite variation on every run, you’ll be able to fight, farm, craft, and even edit your own characters’ genes to survive.

Volcano Princess

Platform: Xbox Series X|S and PC

Developer: Egg Hatcher

In this fantasy parenting simulator, you’ll be tasked with raising a daughter – not only affecting her future, but the future of an entire kingdom. With multiple choices and endings, you’ll be able to help your daughter to learn, train, and befriend others, ultimately affecting how the story plays out as a result of your decisions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles