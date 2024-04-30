Xbox Game Pass Adds Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and More - News

Microsoft has announced four more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Kona II: Brume, Little Kitty, Big City, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC)

In this darkly charming 2D action roguelike, play as an overworked Death, whose employees have run rampant, completely throwing off the balance of souls – and his vacation plans. Grab your trusty scythe and show your employees who’s boss.

Coming Soon

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 2

The Definitive Edition of the critically acclaimed action-adventure is returning to Game Pass! Endure high-octane combat, customize weapons and gear, and overcome grueling environments to survive Lara Croft’s first adventure and uncover the island’s deadly secret.

Kona II: Brume (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 7

Continuing the interactive tale of Kona, this title offers players an immersive first-person narrative experience with a unique storytelling mechanic. Explore the rustic setting of a rural mining village of Northern Canada in 1970 and uncover the mystery of the bizarre mist – the brume – that has engulfed the region.

Little Kitty, Big City (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 9

Available on day one with Game Pass! In this open-world playground, you’re a curious little kitty with a big personality on an adventure to find your way back home. Explore the city, make new friends with stray animals, wear delightful hats, and leave more than a little chaos in your wake. After all, isn’t that what cats do best?

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 14

The critically acclaimed and award-winning classic is returning to the Game Pass library! Guide two brothers on an epic fairy tale journey from visionary Swedish film director Josef Fares and developer Starbreeze Studios. Solve puzzles, explore the varied locations, and fight boss battles, controlling one brother with each thumb stick.

In Case You Missed It

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – Available now

Stand against the darkness in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, winner of IGN’s Best Action Game of 2023 — now on The Play List! Continue Cal Kestis’ journey with PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play. Learn more here on Xbox Wire.

The Rewinder (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

A 2D puzzle adventure game inspired by traditional Chinese folklore. You will take on the role of Yun, a “rewinder” who has the ability to enter people’s memories and influence their actions. By utilizing “senses” and swaying others’ “intentions”, you can change history.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Overwatch 2: Season 10 Perks Bundle – Available Now

Get free skins for three heroes! Embrace deadly elegance and ruthless style with the Medusa Widowmaker and Executioner Junkerqueen Legendary Skins, plus the Visual K Kiriko Epic Skin! Join your friends in this always-on, ever-evolving free-to-play shooter game.

Exoprimal: Head Start Kit – Available now

Ready to battle some dinosaurs? Join Leviathan’s wargames in style with immediate access to the Vigilant, Murasame, and Nimbus exosuits with an extra skin for each! Jump into this online team-based action game today.

Leaving May 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon so there’s no better time to put these at the top of your play list. Remember you can save 20% off your purchase if you would like to keep them in your library.

Eastern Exorcist (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Ghostlore (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Norco (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Supraland Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, PC)

