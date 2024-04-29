Adventure Platformer The Smurfs: Dreams Announced for All Major Platforms - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer Ocellus Services have announced adventure platformer, The Smurfs: Dreams, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. It will launch later this year.

Prepare to embark on an epic 3D platformer adventure that will transport you beyond the Smurfs’ wildest imaginations!

Immerse Yourself in Smurfy Dreams

Ever wondered what goes on in the mind of a sleeping Smurf? Now’s your chance to find out! Explore a universe where dreams and nightmares collide, all while helping our beloved Smurfs navigate through enchanting realms and face off against their arch-nemesis, Gargamel!

A Dream Come True for Platformer Fans

Calling all gamers! Whether you’re a die-hard Smurf fan or a seasoned gamer looking for your next adventure, The Smurfs – Dreams” has something for everyone! With solo or co-op gameplay options, mind-bending puzzles, and heart-pounding challenges, get ready for endless hours of fun and excitement!

Save the Smurf Village

Gargamel has cast a wicked spell on the sarsaparilla bushes, sending the Smurfs into a deep slumber! It’s up to you to awaken them all before Gargamel’s evil plan succeeds! Can you save the day and restore peace to the Smurf Village?

Solo or Cooperative Gameplay – Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience!

– Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience! Dive into Unique Dreams – Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises!

– Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises! Embark on an Epic Adventure – Journey through four dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer!

– Journey through four dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer! Customize Your Character – Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises!

– Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises! Stunning Art Direction – Immerse yourself in a colorful and magical world that evolves as you progress!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

