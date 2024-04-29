Apogee Announces Rising Heat for PC - News

Publisher Apogee Entertainment and developer Fuzzy Sock Studios announced Rising Heat, for PC via Steam.

Fight your way through the Rising Heat, a gladiator style space spectacle bankrolled by the Extraterrestrial Elite! Take flight with a diverse cast of pilots, ships and weapons! Choose upgrades, discover synergies and construct a build powerful enough to give yourself a fighting chance!

Enter the Rising Heat

The infamous Rising Heat is a gladiator-style spaceship spectacle, a tournament backed by the exorbitantly wealthy, extraterrestrial elite. Wingmen from across the cosmos test their skills and compete for a chance to achieve prestigious victory. Can you beat the heat?

Bullet Heaven or Hell?

Fight back and forth through waves of enemies and huge bullet hell-styled boss battles. Balance your upgrades to suit your playstyle to switch between these two types of challenges.

Dash and Smash

Master a dynamic movement system that allows you to weave through bullets, dash to avoid enemies or smash right through them.

Build Your Fighter

Each pilot has their own strengths and weaknesses with unique play-styles and abilities. No two pilots or ships are the same, so no two runs are the same. Choose from more than 60 game-changing upgrades to craft the ultimate build that complements your pilot and suits the challenges ahead.

Fly With a Friend

In cooperative mode, both players have their ships connected by a deadly energy beam. While the beam can be used to destroy enemies, uncoordinated movement can yank your wingman into danger.

