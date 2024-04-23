Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Luminawsome Games announced Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this Summer.

A cooperative mode called Lumote Companion Mode will launch at the same time as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Meet Lumote, the squishiest bioluminescent creature, in this beautiful 3D puzzle platformer. Take control of the world’s inhabitants on a quest into the Great Depths to seize control from the Mastermote.

Squish, bop and bounce through the Great Depths, an underwater world filled with Motes; bioluminescent creatures who spend their lives deep in the Bioverse, living on the rhythms of an electronica soundscape. Lumote is a Mote different from others; inquisitive, and with an “eye” on power. When the shift causes the Great Depths to turn red, Lumote sets out on an epic quest to return the world to blue. To do so, Lumote must learn to take control of the Great Depths inhabitants and gain mastery of it’s puzzles in order to defeat the greatest Mote of them all… the Mastermote!

Cute Character

Squish, bop and bounce through the world around you. Lumote is extremely curious, highly inquisitive and adorable! You might start the game for the puzzles, but you’ll stay for the beyond cute Lumote, who manages to deliver an emotional connection to players through non-verbal expressions!

Great Depths

The world Lumote lives in is a single, massive environment with numerous puzzles separated into towers. Each tower marks your mastery of a specific Mote and unlocks a new set of puzzles to explore as you descend, heading deeper into the Great Depths. After mastering all the motes from the first world, players will be put to the test in a masterclass, taking control of the Mastermote in a different world!

Complex and Evolving Puzzles

Set in a 3D world full of puzzles and adventure, clever and logical level design eases players in the role of Lumote, and its connection with the world, whilst increasing the complexity with each Mote you meet. The entire world and every puzzle are visible at all times.

Electronica Sounds

A stunning score accompanies you on a majestical electronica journey, as The Great Depths communicates through music to inform you of key moments and the emotional states of Lumote.

World

Using the original rEngine, Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles‘ puzzles are all interconnected and you can seamlessly go from one puzzle to the next as you progress with zero loading times. As you journey through The Great Depths, you can look down and see what’s left to do and look up and see all the progress you’ve made soundscape, on one epic journey!

Photo Mode

See the world of Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles through the Photo Mode. Find the perfect angle and share online as Lumote poses for the camera!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

