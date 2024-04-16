EA Sports FC 24 Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 13, 2024.

Hogwarts Legacy remained in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate are up one spot to third and fourth places, respectively.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is up from sixth to fifth place, while Elden Ring fell three spots to sixth place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in seventh place.

Helldivers 2 climbed up six spots to eighth place, Minecraft is up one spot to ninth place, and Nintendo Switch Sports is up from 126th to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Princess Peach: Showtime! Elden Ring Super Mario Bros. Wonder Helldivers 2 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports

