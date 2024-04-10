Isometric Action Shooter Kill Knight Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 350 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer PlaySide Studios has announced arcade-inspired isometric action shooter, Kill Kinght, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

KILL KNIGHT is an ultra-responsive arcade-inspired isometric action shooter. Condemned to eternal sufferance, deep within the voids of an eldritch arena, you must wield an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate swarms of otherworldly horrors – and MASTER THE DEMON WITHIN.

Once a loyal knight, betrayed, and banished to the Abyss. A desecrated corpse inside reanimated armor. You rise to an eternal death. Branded “KILL KNIGHT,” you have one purpose: KILL THE LAST ANGEL.

Master the Demon Within

Dance with death in the Abyss, and unveil intricate layers of gameplay lurking beneath the surface. Exploit enemy weaknesses, enact brutal executions, weave through your arsenal to tactically manage resources, and unleash destructive wrath blasts to turn the tide. Every encounter is testament to your mastery.

Beauty in Decay

KILL KNIGHT‘s polished, minimalist aesthetic, and retro visuals pay homage to the neon-soaked arcades and shooters of the 90s. Set across five relentless, hand-crafted eldritch arenas, KILL KNIGHT embraces lo-fi brutalism and revels in the dread and dream-like ruins that surround your descent into the Abyss.

Eternal Damnation

Survive the otherworldly onslaught and complete challenges to unlock powerful new equipment for your Knight’s Arsenal, and evolve your unique playstyle. Learn to harness the special abilities and fire-modes of KILL KNIGHT’s array of pistols, heavy weapons, swords, and armor. Take your fight to the global leaderboards against friends and foes alike. Enter if you dare, Knight, and revel in the carnage.

Features:

Fast and visceral top-down, push-forward combat that rewards aggression and precision.

An immersive otherworld dripping in corrosive atmosphere with a retro-inspired aesthetic.

Descend through five fatal layers, each more deadly than the last.

Choose your challenge, with three distinct difficulty settings to overcome.

Survive long enough to raise your Kill Power, increasing speed and damage.

Complete challenges to unlock your Knight’s Arsenal, and evolve your playstyle.

Dive into Master Mode, combining all five layers into one extended arena challenge.

Ascend the global leaderboards and compete with friends for high-score supremacy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles