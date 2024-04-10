Slay the Spire 2 Announced for PC, to Launch in 2025 in Early Access - News

Mega Crit has announced Slay the Spire 2 for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The iconic roguelike deckbuilder returns. Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, and discover relics of immense power in Slay the Spire II!

The Spire Awakens

Civilization has waited 1,000 years for the Spire to reopen its doors…

Return to the Spire and face friends and foes in this sequel to the quintessential roguelike deckbuilder. How high will you ascend… and what truths lie at the top?

Deckbuilding Galore

New slayers join the fray with their own sets of cards, mechanics, and personalities. Try out more archetypes and master them at your own pace.

The Spire forever awaits those who dare challenge it…

An Ever-Changing Spire

The Spire isn’t what it used to be. Encounter all new enemies, events, and treasures await as the rooms and items you discover change each time you play… Try risky builds or play it safe as you explore countless different strategies, find yourself in peculiar scenarios, and confront the Bosses of each Act.

New Ways to Play!

That aren’t yet announced…

Rebuilt from the Ground Up

Slay the Spire II was completely rewritten from the ground up in a new game engine! We’re bringing in modern features, incorporating all-new visuals, and expanding moddability.

Coming to Early Access. Again!

Slay the Spire‘s success comes from our community! It sounds corny, but the extra mile many of you went to report issues, translate content / announcements, create long video essays, make excellent (lol) tier lists, and draw goofy or gorgeous fan art is the reason we’re doing it all again. We love our job!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

