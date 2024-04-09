Helldivers 2 Tops the Steam Charts, Call of Duty and The Elder Scrolls Online Re-Enter Top 10 - Sales

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 15, 2024, which ended April 9, 2024.

Call of Duty shot up the charts to third place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - BlackCell (Season 3) entered the charts in fifth place.

Steam Deck remained in second place, Content Warning came in fourth place, and Cyberpunk 2077 is up one spot to sixth place. The Elder Scrolls Online raced up the charts to seventh place.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege fell from sixth to eighth place. Baldur's Gate 3 is down one spot to ninth place, while Dragon's Dogma 2 dropped from third to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Helldivers 2 Steam Deck Call of Duty Content Warning Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - BlackCell (Season 3) - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 The Elder Scrolls Online Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Baldur's Gate 3 Dragon's Dogma 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Helldivers 2 Steam Deck Call of Duty Content Warning PUBG: Battlegrounds Apex Legends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - BlackCell (Season 3) Cyberpunk 2077 The Elder Scrolls Online

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

