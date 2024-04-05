Michael Pachter Predicts Xbox Game Pass Will Top 200 Million Subscribers in 10 Years - News

by, posted 41 minutes ago

Wedbush analysts Michael Pachter in the latest Pachter Factor has predicted Xbox Game Pass will surpass 200 million subscribers in 10 years.

"I do think Game Pass is going to become huge," said Pachter. "I do think the number is going to be 200 million plus subscribers. I've been saying this that in the next 10 years I think it'll get to 200 million.

"And I'll make that bet with anybody - I promise I'll pay. It will be 200 million in the next 10 years. They (Microsoft) are that committed to it. I don't think new subscribers have dried up.

"The huge acquisition were really just Bethesda which [is] starting to show some traction. And then Activision, which has no traction yet [because] the first title hasn't shown up."

The first game from Activision Blizzard did become available on Xbox Game Pass last week, which was Diablo IV. More Activision Blizzard games are planned to come to the service, however, no other information has been made available at this time.

Xbox Game Pass does currently has over 34 million subscribers.

