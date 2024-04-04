Non-VR Version of C-Smash VRS: New Dimension Headed to PS5 This summer - News

/ 157 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

Publisher RapidEyeMovers and developer Wolf & Wood have announced a non-virtual reality version of C-Smash VRS: New Dimension will launch for the PlayStation 5 this Summer as a free update to the PlayStation VR2 version.

"I fell in love with Cosmic Smash back in 2001 and have been lucky to get SEGA‘s blessing to bring it into virtual reality," said RapidEyeMovers director Jorg Tittel in a press release. "By expanding C-Smash VRS to PlayStation 5, we’ll be going full circle. It’s essentially a whole new game and we have some surprises in store which we’ll reveal closer to release."

Wolf & Wood founder Ryan Bousfield added, "It’s exciting because the focus is on one thing, how it feels. We already have loads of game modes and features, so for us, this is all about giving the player that virtual reality 'presence,' but through the analogue sticks of their controller."

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

C-Smash VRS, the acclaimed game reimagined from SEGA’s arcade and console classic Cosmic Smash, will warp out of virtual reality and offer a whole new experience to all PlayStation 5 owners.

Playable in third-person in the spirit of SEGA’s icon, C-Smash VRS: New Dimension will allow existing players of the highly acclaimed PlayStation VR2 game to play on PlayStation 5 thanks to a major free update.

Regular PlayStation 5 owners can pre-order the game starting today—and own the PlayStation VR2 game in the meantime.

Innovative as-of-yet-unannounced features will be included for both virtual reality and non-virtual reality players.

Available on PlayStation VR2 now and on Meta Quest 2 / 3 / Pro and Pico 4 headsets from April 4, 2024, C-Smash VRS combines the very best of racket sports with block breaking, with over 140 stylish levels, iconic graphic design, and hypnotic original music.

Players move, dash, and duck, performing intense shots, leaps, and power smashes while racing against time, either solo or with a friend. With a variety of modes, players can journey to the edge of space and time in single-player or make a cosmic connection with a friend and take part in versus and cooperative fun. The game’s cross-platform leaderboards create fun challenges for the game’s growing global player community.

C-Smash VRS New Dimension includes several modes to enhance solo and multiplayer, including Head-to-Head, Firewall, Quickshot, Zen, Training, and an unforgiving AI BOT.

Infinity challenges players to dodge and smash oncoming hazards. A thrilling mode that takes work out of the workout. In Co-Op, Infinity partners you with a friend side-by-side to try and reach the highest score.

An innovative Emote system allows players to communicate online using their rackets as wordless projectors. Leaderboards, player stats, a music player, stage select menus with over 140 levels, multi-ball, portals, and more add infinite replay value.

Driven by music, C-Smash VRS features original tracks by DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite), synth master Danalogue (The Comet is Coming) and United Kingdom music legends UNKLE, adding a hypnotic pulse to the game’s striking environments.

C-Smash VRS is produced and published by RapidEyeMovers and developed by Wolf & Wood together with a team of top international designers and artists, bringing a uniquely stylized and physical experience to gaming.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles