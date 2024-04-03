Those Who Hacked the PlayStation Portal to Run PSP Games Have Helped Sony Fix the Exploit - News

Google cloud vulnerability researcher Andy Nguyen in February announced he had been able to hack Sony's PlayStation Portal to run PSP games offline by installing the PPSSPP emulator on the cloud streaming device.

Nguyen has provided an update stating his team has reported the issue to PlayStation and helped Sony fix the exploit.

"We responsibly reported the issues to PlayStation," said Nguyen. "Bugs are fixed on 2.06."

Sony Interactive Entertainment released the PlayStation Portal remote player on November 15, 2023 for $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99 / 29,980 yen.

