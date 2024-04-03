Those Who Hacked the PlayStation Portal to Run PSP Games Have Helped Sony Fix the Exploit - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 387 Views
Google cloud vulnerability researcher Andy Nguyen in February announced he had been able to hack Sony's PlayStation Portal to run PSP games offline by installing the PPSSPP emulator on the cloud streaming device.
Nguyen has provided an update stating his team has reported the issue to PlayStation and helped Sony fix the exploit.
"We responsibly reported the issues to PlayStation," said Nguyen. "Bugs are fixed on 2.06."
Sony Interactive Entertainment released the PlayStation Portal remote player on November 15, 2023 for $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99 / 29,980 yen.
Andy Nguyen in a followup tweet stated: "No idea why you folks cry about the disclosure. If we just released to the public, do you think Sony would just leave it unpatched? Reporting vs. not reporting is only a few weeks of difference."
Why? The PSP has long been discontinued. It is not simple to buy most PSP games officially even from the PS Store anymore. Sony hasn't been releasing PSP classics fast enough anyway.