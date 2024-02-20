PlayStation Portal Hacked to Run PSP Emulator Natively - News

Google cloud vulnerability researcher Andy Nguyen via Twitter revealed he has been able to hack Sony's PlayStation Portal to run PSP games offline by installing the PPSSPP emulator on the cloud streaming device.

Nguyen says the hack was done using software and revealed the PlayStation Portal has 6GB of onboard storage.

He does not have any plans to release the hack in the near future and says there is more work to be done.

After more than a month of hard work, PPSSPP is running natively on PlayStation Portal. Yes, we hacked it. With help from xyz and @ZetaTwo pic.twitter.com/AXuRROo6Ip — Andy Nguyen (@theflow0) February 19, 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment released the PlayStation Portal remote player on November 15, 2023 for $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99 / 29,980 yen.

