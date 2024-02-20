By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PlayStation Portal Hacked to Run PSP Emulator Natively

by William D'Angelo , posted 31 minutes ago / 179 Views

Google cloud vulnerability researcher Andy Nguyen via Twitter revealed he has been able to hack Sony's PlayStation Portal to run PSP games offline by installing the PPSSPP emulator on the cloud streaming device.

Nguyen says the hack was done using software and revealed the PlayStation Portal has 6GB of onboard storage.

He does not have any plans to release the hack in the near future and says there is more work to be done.

Sony Interactive Entertainment released the PlayStation Portal remote player on November 15, 2023 for $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99 / 29,980 yen.

SecondWar (11 minutes ago)

Honestly, this seems like a better use for the device than its intended purpose.

