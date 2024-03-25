WWE 2K24 Debuts in 5th on the New Zealand Charts, Command & Conquer Dominates - Sales

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 10, 2024.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is in second place and EA Sports FC 24 is in fourth place.

The rest of the top 10 consists of different Command & Conquer games. Command & Conquer: Generals is in third place, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 is in fifth place, Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun is in sixth place, Command & Conquer is in seventh place, Command & Conquer: Red Alert is in eighth place, Command & Conquer: Renegade is in ninth place, and Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

