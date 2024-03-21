Dustborn Launches August 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Quantic Dream and developer Read Thread Games announced the single-player, story-driven action adventure game, Dustborn, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 20 for $29.99 / €29.99.

"Dustborn builds on our experience creating single-player, narrative-driven projects such as Draugen or The Dreamfall Chapters, and gave us a chance to explore the action/adventure genre,” said creative director Ragnar Tornquist.

"It is, first and foremost, a character-driven game about people and the power of words. Dustborn is all about understanding your crew, their relationships, and how your words shape the world around you. We cannot wait for players to embark on this bonkers road trip."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dustborn is a single-player, story-driven action adventure game about hope, love, friendships, robots… and the power of words.

You play Pax: exile, con-artist, Anomal—with the ability to weaponize language. Looking for a new life and a way out, Pax has been hired to transport an important package from Pacifica to Nova Scotia, across the Justice-controlled American Republic. Sounds like a legit reason for a road-trip, right?

So pack your bags, assemble a crew with their own peculiar powers, and get ready to travel the country!

Explore the stunning Neo-Western landscapes of an alternate history America on a robot-driven tour bus, and stop at a dozen locations along the road to build your crew, manage relationships, complete missions, and face increasingly difficult challenges. But the people you stole the package from want it back, and the authoritarian Justice is hot on your heels, so don’t forget to pack your baseball bat!

(And, oh yeah, you’re travelling undercover as a punk-rock band, so you’ll definitely need to brush up on your musical skills before your next gig.)

At the end of the road lies salvation… but to get there, you’ll need to cross an entire continent.

The Power of Words

Words have power. Like, actual power. Fight with Shouts and use Vox in conversations to manipulate people and talk your way out of hairy situations. Craft new words, and learn to wield a lingual arsenal against enemies…and friends.

A Road Trip Across a Divided Continent

On the road across an alternate history America, you’ll stop at iconic locations, take on unexpected assignments, meet a colorful cast of characters, enlist new crew members, and evade (or fight) your pursuers. See beautiful sights along the highway, rendered in a colorful graphic-novel-inspired art style that brings stunning 2D illustrations to 3D life.

A Diverse Cast of Characters

Your crew is your (found) family. Round up, manage and lean on a motley mob of misfits with peculiar powers, compelling stories and clashing personalities. Branching dialogues lead to choices that shape relationships and change how your crew feels about themselves and others.

Gameplay as Varied as the Landscape

In each location you’ll explore, investigate and chat with the people you meet, use the crew to overcome challenges, craft new Shouts and Vox, and rehearse with your band. You might also find yourself throwing Molotov cocktails from a motorbike, swing a baseball bat to take down helicopters…and more. You know, just normal everyday stuff.

