Maliki: Poison of the Past Announced for Switch and PC - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Publisher Ankama and developer Blue Banshee have announced turn-based RPG, Maliki: Poison of the Past, l for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the near future, humanity is teetering on the edge of extinction, subjugated by the fearsome Poison, a plant monster that alters the space-time continuum. Led by the enigmatic Maliki, a handful of temporal survivors have joined forces and are coordinating their efforts from the Domaine, a haven outside of time that is so far safe from the threat.

Play as Sand as you travel through the ages to repair the continuum. Use your Chrono Pack to manipulate time, fight the monsters that have infested past worlds alongside Becky, Fang and Fenimale, a wacky and slightly magical band of characters.

Wage strategic battles altering time to trigger devastating joint attacks with your teammates. Maliki: Poison of the Past is a fantastical odyssey with great depth, offering a surprising mix of roleplaying, exploration, temporal riddles to solve, and turn-based combat.

Rest and prepare in the Domaine, take care of the Thousand-Root Tree that protects it from the monster, harvest, cook, improve your equipment and send your hero into the bisections of time with every more powerful and wacky accessories.

In Maliki: Poison of the Past, you’ll find a universe full of magic, a family of endearing characters, and a story full of nuance and emotion, all of which carried by a sharp wit and satisfyingly original anime visuals. Bring harmony back in this unforgettable ecological fable!

A Committed and Off-beat Story

In a world where defeated humanity clashes with invasive, vengeful natural forces, a small group of colorful adventures struggle to right the world’s balance and save their home. But who is Poison? What is Maliki hiding? And can we pet the cats?

A New Genre of Combat

Use an original mechanic in turn-based combat: time manipulation! Alter the course of time to create powerful combos with allies, send your opponents into the past, and link your attacks by sliding them toward the future!

A Refuge Outside Time and Chaos

Between sessions exploring time, the Domaine is the perfect place to recharge. Develop your peaceful haven: plant, harvest, cook, craft, and take care of the Thousand-Root Tree holding back time!

A Unique Graphic Signature

Thanks to the combined talents of graphic novel greats and experienced video game creators, Maliki: Poison of the Past offers dynamic graphics with a tang that embody a marriage between French visual culture and Japanese chibi.

20 Years of Fabulous Stories

The graphic novel series Maliki is a touchstone for many readers. It’s making its first incursion into the world of video games and opening a door to easily enter its delightful universe.

