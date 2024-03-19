Wyrdsong Developer Something Wicked Games Reportedly Lays Off Majority of Staff - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Something Wicked Games has reportedly laid off a majority of its staff, according to a post on LinkedIn from Senior Animator at the studio Eric Webb.

"Heartbreaking news today as Something Wicked Games had to lay off most of their staff," said Webb. "As someone who has been in the industry for nearly 25 years, I understand the challenges of finding a new position during these tough times.

"I specialize in human and creature locomotion and Mocap, with some key framing experience as well, and animation team leadership. If anyone has any leads or opportunities, I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you all for your support."

Graphics Programmer Andrew Woloszyn at Something Wicked Games confirmed they have been laid off.

"Sadly, after only a short few months, I was caught up in the layoffs at Something Wicked Games," said Woloszyn. "Even though it was short, I was lucky to work with such extremely talented people. For those who joined me in the layoffs, I hope everyone you talk to realizes what I did on my first day, which is how lucky they would be to work with you."

Something Wicked Games is an Independent AAA video game developer founded in 2022 by Jeff Gardiner. The first game from the studio, Wyrdsong, was announced at Gamescom 2022.

Thanks, Game Developer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles