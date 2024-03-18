Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Releases in Early 2025 - News

posted 1 hour ago

SNK announced Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will launch in early 2025. Platforms were not announced.

The game will be playable at EVO Japan 2024 from April 27 to 29 in Tokyo, Japan.

View the announcement trailer below:

View the characters trailer below:

