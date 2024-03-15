Sea of Stars Tops 5 Million Players, 3-Player Couch Co-Op Mode Announced - News

Developer Sabotage Studio announced the turn-based RPG, Sea of Stars, has surpassed four million players.

"The acclaimed turn-based RPG Sea of Stars has surpassed a milestone 5 million players this month, and in celebration developer and publisher Sabotage Studio released a teaser of a new mode coming to the game: three player couch co-op," reads the press release from the developer.

"Dubbed 'Single Player+,' this mode allows for three players to journey together in Sea of Stars. Staying true to the game’s core turn-based roots, each player will engage in traversal and combat with a new 'Co-op timed hits' mechanic as they embark with friends on Sea of Stars’ grand adventure. The new mode is currently in development and more details are set to be released soon."

Sea of Stars released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog on August 29, 2023.

