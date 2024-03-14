MotoGP 24 Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Milestone has announced MotoGP 24 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on May 2.

"We’re delighted to unveil MotoGP24‘s imminent release," said Milestone CEO Luisa Bixio. "As CEO, I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished in this new chapter, which for the first time in the history of the franchise will include the Riders Market, one of the longest-awaited features by our community.

"The whole team has invested heart and mind to craft the best possible experience for fans worldwide and my heartfelt appreciation goes out to MotoGP for being constantly at our side in this journey."

Dorna Sports chief commercial officer of MotoGP commercial rights Dan Rossomondo added, "We’re excited to announce MotoGP24 with even more new features for fans. What they’re looking for is what they’ll find: more updates to make the game as close as possible to the real thing, and more dynamic difficulty to ensure the pros and the new players can both maximize their experience while playing the game.

"Things like the riders market are great additions too, especially when you look at some of these huge team switches we’ve seen recently. I hope our fans will enjoy playing MotoGP24 as much as they love watching the sport!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Aiming to deliver an experience that perfectly mirrors the emotion of real-life racing, the series continues to add some of the features most frequently requested by the community. Following the introduction of Dynamic Weather and the Flag-to-Flag races last year, MotoGP 24 will get players even closer to the real competition through the addition of the Riders Market and Stewards.

Marc Marquez’s move from the Repsol Honda Team to the Independent Gresini Racing MotoGP Team, riding a Ducati, was a seismic move in MotoGP. From now on such twists and turns can also play out in the official videogame thanks to the new Riders Market, which opens up endless possibilities for riders to move to other teams. That means every season will start with a different roster, and players will not only compete to win races and championships but also to find a new seat or retain their current one. Likes and replies on the fictional Social Network will even fuel rumours about possible rider transfers.

The new MotoGP Stewards will be responsible for monitoring the race and any timed session during the weekend, penalizing riders and AI alike based on their behavior on the track. From simple Warnings to Long Lap or Time Penalties, as well as Let Pass orders in case of unfair overtaking up to canceled qualifying times, both players and AI will incur penalties if they break the rules. Irresponsible riding will even have greater consequences on rivalries with other riders.

The Riders Market and the Stewards provide players with the most dynamic career mode developed in a MotoGP game, complementing the new design introduced in the previous chapter.

Most importantly of all, Milestone’s commitment to giving every fan the best playing experience has led to the introduction of a new “Adaptive Difficulty” system. The system dynamically adjusts the difficulty of opponents based on the player’s performance, tailoring the game difficulty to each player’s skills. From beginners to pros, MotoGP 24 offers a great gameplay experience to everybody.

AI and physics will also offer substantial improvements. The AI has been refined to replicate the real riders’ approach to racing. Former World Champions will leverage their experience, waiting before striking with the winning overtake. Rookies will be out to prove themselves from the off. In terms of game physics, a new electronic tuning system has been designed to better manage corner entry and exit, improving power delivery to control rear wheel slip and the bike’s tendency to wheelie. Another important aspect is tyre management, which has been revised to ensure the performance of all tyre compounds on various tracks while maintaining a distinct feel for each tyre.

The online section of MotoGP 24 will also be enriched with LiveGP Championships, a new multiplayer mode conceived for the most competitive players. These are seasons composed of a certain number of LiveGPs; players will be challenged to climb the overall Championship leaderboard by scoring points at each LiveGP they attend. Cross-play will also allow fans to hit the track and compete regardless of their platform and console generation, right from day one. Moreover, the two-player local split-screen is confirmed for PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam versions to allow side-by-side challenges with friends.

Finally, through four powerful editors for helmets, stickers, racing numbers, and butt patches players will be able to unleash their imagination and share their creations online, also available cross-platform.

