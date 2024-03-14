MotoGP 24 Announced for All Major Platforms - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 521 Views
Milestone has announced MotoGP 24 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on May 2.
"We’re delighted to unveil MotoGP24‘s imminent release," said Milestone CEO Luisa Bixio. "As CEO, I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished in this new chapter, which for the first time in the history of the franchise will include the Riders Market, one of the longest-awaited features by our community.
"The whole team has invested heart and mind to craft the best possible experience for fans worldwide and my heartfelt appreciation goes out to MotoGP for being constantly at our side in this journey."
Dorna Sports chief commercial officer of MotoGP commercial rights Dan Rossomondo added, "We’re excited to announce MotoGP24 with even more new features for fans. What they’re looking for is what they’ll find: more updates to make the game as close as possible to the real thing, and more dynamic difficulty to ensure the pros and the new players can both maximize their experience while playing the game.
"Things like the riders market are great additions too, especially when you look at some of these huge team switches we’ve seen recently. I hope our fans will enjoy playing MotoGP24 as much as they love watching the sport!"
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Aiming to deliver an experience that perfectly mirrors the emotion of real-life racing, the series continues to add some of the features most frequently requested by the community. Following the introduction of Dynamic Weather and the Flag-to-Flag races last year, MotoGP 24 will get players even closer to the real competition through the addition of the Riders Market and Stewards.
Marc Marquez’s move from the Repsol Honda Team to the Independent Gresini Racing MotoGP Team, riding a Ducati, was a seismic move in MotoGP. From now on such twists and turns can also play out in the official videogame thanks to the new Riders Market, which opens up endless possibilities for riders to move to other teams. That means every season will start with a different roster, and players will not only compete to win races and championships but also to find a new seat or retain their current one. Likes and replies on the fictional Social Network will even fuel rumours about possible rider transfers.
The new MotoGP Stewards will be responsible for monitoring the race and any timed session during the weekend, penalizing riders and AI alike based on their behavior on the track. From simple Warnings to Long Lap or Time Penalties, as well as Let Pass orders in case of unfair overtaking up to canceled qualifying times, both players and AI will incur penalties if they break the rules. Irresponsible riding will even have greater consequences on rivalries with other riders.
The Riders Market and the Stewards provide players with the most dynamic career mode developed in a MotoGP game, complementing the new design introduced in the previous chapter.
Most importantly of all, Milestone’s commitment to giving every fan the best playing experience has led to the introduction of a new “Adaptive Difficulty” system. The system dynamically adjusts the difficulty of opponents based on the player’s performance, tailoring the game difficulty to each player’s skills. From beginners to pros, MotoGP 24 offers a great gameplay experience to everybody.
AI and physics will also offer substantial improvements. The AI has been refined to replicate the real riders’ approach to racing. Former World Champions will leverage their experience, waiting before striking with the winning overtake. Rookies will be out to prove themselves from the off. In terms of game physics, a new electronic tuning system has been designed to better manage corner entry and exit, improving power delivery to control rear wheel slip and the bike’s tendency to wheelie. Another important aspect is tyre management, which has been revised to ensure the performance of all tyre compounds on various tracks while maintaining a distinct feel for each tyre.
The online section of MotoGP 24 will also be enriched with LiveGP Championships, a new multiplayer mode conceived for the most competitive players. These are seasons composed of a certain number of LiveGPs; players will be challenged to climb the overall Championship leaderboard by scoring points at each LiveGP they attend. Cross-play will also allow fans to hit the track and compete regardless of their platform and console generation, right from day one. Moreover, the two-player local split-screen is confirmed for PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam versions to allow side-by-side challenges with friends.
Finally, through four powerful editors for helmets, stickers, racing numbers, and butt patches players will be able to unleash their imagination and share their creations online, also available cross-platform.
The Riders market seems 'fine' and for multiplayer. But for singleplayer I haven't cared for what I've skipped of MotoGP games. I don't even buy them I hadn't bought one since MotoGP4 for the longest time before buying a few older entries (I love 3's 20 custom tracks and the Namco characters). The challenges are fair.
But other than 16, 8 and 9/10 I haven't cared I skipped so many and with Pro difficutly and too much sim logic of current entries I'm not missing out.
Same with WRC. I don't have a later entry to tell but if they have the same focus I'm not interested in them either.
But if 2 I had for a while, 3 and 4 were fun (all Milestone entries). (3 being the most fun had with the series) and later entries could be hit and miss of pro level. Dirt Rally told me a fair amount of difficulty and is fair.
I will get to the older Evolution Studios WRC games at some point but wasn't too into the 2 Extreme demo I played on a demo disk. WRC PSP was fine at times but awkward and Colin McCrae 5 on PSP the bonus content may be nice but I can't play it. I've replayed the first career mode events at least 3-5 times and still can't beat it.
F1 I went from 11 to 16. Didn't get into them really maybe need to try again. Grand Prix Challenge was fun enough. F1 2002 was fine and I have yet to get into more. TOCA series on PS1 has been cool enough to experience even if the 3rd on PS1 or the 2 (1 and 3) I've re bought on PS2 are good.
But to me I'd rather Milestone bring back the depth of Alfa Romeo Racing Italiano with their OG rewind feature I mean Tiger Effect feature and bring it up with RPG elements like that title did. The one make or even Evolution GT were great.
Grid 2008/Forza Motorsport 3 dumbed the rewind feature down to what we have had for a decade or more now and Milestone or other devs have been doing it since and it really annoys me.
Or other ideas I'd rather see them do.
Ride 4 having Forza Motorsport 1&2 region system improved was great but the game is so difficult even on very easy. I have yet to replay and try again to see what I missed in it for aspects of the progression system but I'm on the first events and still getting stuck, I struggled with the tutorial too from what I remember. I have enough recordings on my PS4 as it is from not only me failing but also trying to go with tight turns and stay on the bike and still loose. I don't want to have to gain xp or currency and grind till I finally beat these I could but ti's not fun really. It's not Gran Turismo flexible of sure I lose but I can still upgrade fairly easily and Ride 1-3 aren't that hard.
Forza Motosport games are so easy these days too and Ride takes inspiration from that series so no idea what Milestone are doing other than MotoGP borrowing and that's why Ride 4 sucks to play is they keep making development easier for their sim series and making their sim Forza Motorsport series suffer. It's why I wasn't into Ride 5 if Ride 1 & 2 were so similar across gens or sequel.
MotoGP16 the bikes I can't even ride properly and the dirt bikes/rally was easy so the balancing made me go I'm glad I experienced the unique content in this version of MotoGP games that was fun and not the other entries being road bikes only where I'd hate them for me just as awkward for me to play and be picky or go back to older entries like 8 or 9/10 that I did pick up, enjoying the management systems and easier to play more than current entries are. Which makes sense as Milestone did both those MotoGP and WRC games so similar was there to a degree. But they have been doing MotoGP a long time or even SBK games which I own 8 and it's fine, bad load times on PS2 aside.
I just want exciting mechanics, the progression systems seem fine but otherwise better mechanics and not hard Pro level difficulty. Very Easy I only dropped it down to because Normal wasn't going for well me so I thought Very Easy it can't be this bad either and it was. I never had issues with Ride 1-3, Tourist Trophy or older MotoGP games so why 16 or Ride 4? Have they fixed later entries, maybe I just don't know I haven't played them.
At least it's not Motorcycle Club bad of just dumb times to beat and terrain that while a cool idea to make it avoidable just became awkward. It's an eh game but at least it had fine ideas and it's a 1.0 on disk at least.
If even the RIMS is hard I'll be disappointed. Otherwise going backwards then forward with some racing games lack of exciting ideas for realism and fans don't care they care for the bikes/cars and teams. I just go backwards as I'm not supporting those games for those things I am mechanics or good singleplayer progression that doesn't annoy me. Which isn't that hard to ask for.