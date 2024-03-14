Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost Headed to Switch on September 5 - News

Unknown X announced Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 5.

The game first released for PC via Steam on February 8.

View the switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Phantasia lost everything. Thoughts, memories—nothing was left.

Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost is a rebuild of Touhou Project‘s first officially approved smartphone rhythm game Touhou Danmaku Kagura as a standalone version.

Play Danmaku Kagura and collect the Mitama Cards, the Fragments of Memories to find the key to rebuild the now barren Phantasia.

Two Different Rhythm Game Experiences

Kagura Stage In this mode you hit the notes at the right moment! You can stack up combos and get a high score by hitting the notes consecutively, coming through the six lanes. Over 160 arranged Touhou music will be playable with four different difficulties! (Includes music from paid downloadable content.)

Danmaku Stage A totally new game experience that combines danmaku shoot ’em up and rhythm games! Hit the notes on the sides rhythmically and deadly great damage to the boss! Complete missions set for each stages and beat the stage!



Wide Variety of Music

Contains 68 songs including the original Touhou music. Scheduled to release four downloadable content Music Packs (a total of 102 scores)!

Story

To rebuild Phantasia, Reimu journeys to find the Fragments of Memories. The key to rebuilding is Danmaku Kagura. To rebuild the Phantasia and unveil the truth of its destruction, Reimu have to gather Mitama cards, the Fragments of Memories.

Reimu’s unending journey, begins.

Marisa begins her own journey to find Reimu. Will the two, ever meet eye to eye?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

