Reggie, His Cousin, Two Scientists and Most Likely the End of the World Launches in 2025 - News

Developer degoma announced the 2D cartoon platformer, Reggie, His Cousin, Two Scientists and Most Likely the End of the World, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2025.

Get ready to go on a mind-bending adventure in Reggie, His Cousin, Two Scientists and Most Likely the End of the World, the new 2D cartoon platformer developed by Degoma. Control the direction of gravity as you run, jump and explore in an outrageous time-traveling adventure as Reggie, an unlikely hero from the 16,000th century on a mission to save science and ultimately the entire universe.

Features:

Using the new Multi-Gravity Switch mechanic, the player can instantly flip the direction of gravity. This ability can be used freely without limitation to create jumping combos and unique paths through each level.

Players can choose to take on the game’s challenges solo, or team up with a friend playing as Reggie’s cousin to play the full game in local co-op mode.

co-op mode. Reggie travels through time and teams up with some unexpected allies to ensure that the scientific discoveries of the past remain intact to save the universe! The game has an epic story with a hilarious twist that must be seen to be believed and unfolds through nearly an hour of fully animated and voiced cutscenes.

