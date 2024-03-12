System Shock Remake Releases May 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Nightdive Studios announced the remake of System Shock will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 21.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in May 2023.

Our own Paul Broussard gave the game a 6/10 and in his review said, "I come away from my return trip to Citadel Station feeling very whelmed. It’s very clear that this is a remake primarily for people who feel like the original title has aged like a fine wine (barring its older aesthetics)."

System Shock is the fully fledged remake of the ground breaking original from 1994, combining cult gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds & music; it even has the original voice actor of SHODAN, one of gaming’s most iconic villains. Witness the rebirth of one of the greatest and most influential games ever created.

