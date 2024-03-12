F1 Manager 2024 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

Frontier Developments has announced F1 Manager 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch this Summer.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lead your team to glory in F1 Manager 2024. A new Formula 1 season has arrived, packed with 24 races, new cars, new Team Principals and an updated F1 Sprint race format. Start your career at one of 10 official F1 teams or create your own for the very first time.

Create A Team

For the first time in the series, create your own team to challenge the grid and forge a new legacy. Customize every element of your team from your setup and livery design to logo and racing suits. Recruit the right staff and drivers and negotiate with sponsors for placement on your car.

Deeper Management

Keep your drivers and staff motivated using the comprehensive new mentality system and dynamic contract negotiations. Take control of your team’s facilities and focus your driver’s development as you execute your vision. Improved rival team AI, including the new threat of staff and driver poaching, provides an unpredictable and dynamic challenge year-on-year.

F1 Races Brought To Life

Experience the thrills of an F1 race from a new perspective, with improved racing behavior and dynamic new cameras bringing the racing simulation to life. Devise a winning strategy for every race and give your drivers commands to maximize results but be wary of mechanical failures disrupting even the strongest of strategies.

This is just a small slice of what’s to come in F1 Manager 2024. There’s much more to share ahead of release this summer!

