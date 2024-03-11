Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Headed to PS4 on June 14 - News

/ 165 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch for the PlayStation 4 on June 14. Pre-orders will open soon and include Ena's Kamura Maiden outfit.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in July 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Riders can also partake in a new expedition with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, the thrilling second entry in the turn-based RPG series. Set in the expansive and dynamic world of Monster Hunter, players follow the footsteps of their grandfather Red, a legendary Rider, and ride Monsties with Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg with the potential to hatch into a Rathalos. This legendary monster holds immense power capable of wreaking havoc if its destructive abilities are unleashed. It’s up to players to test the bonds of friendship with Monsties and discover the hidden truths behind ancient legends.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles