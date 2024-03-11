Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Debuts in 1st on the the French Charts - Sales

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 9, 2024, according to SELL. The Deluxe Edition debuted in second place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fourth place. Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) fell from first to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Deluxe Edition EA Sports FC 24

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Skull and Bones Mortal Kombat 1

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V The Crew Motorfest Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario vs. Donkey Kong PC It Takes Two Minecraft Farming Simulator 22

