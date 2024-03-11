Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Debuts in 1st on the the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 304 Views
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 9, 2024, according to SELL. The Deluxe Edition debuted in second place.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fourth place. Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) fell from first to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Deluxe Edition
- EA Sports FC 24
Xbox Series X|S
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Skull and Bones
- Mortal Kombat 1
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Crew Motorfest
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- It Takes Two
- Minecraft
- Farming Simulator 22
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
