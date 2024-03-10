2nd Super Mario Bros. Animated Movie is in Development, to Hit Theaters in April 2026 - News

Nintendo and Illumination as part of Mario Day have announced a new Super Mario Bros. movie is in development. It will release in theaters on April 3, 2026 in the US and other markets through April 2026.

Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination CEO and Founder Chris Meledandri will produce the film. It is written by Matthew Fogel, and will be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Nintendo and Universal Pictures will co-finance the film.

"We are now creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. This film is planned for release in theaters on April 3rd, 2026 in the US and many other markets, and throughout the month of April in other territories," said Miyamoto.

"We'll let you know the details once we're ready to share more. This time too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story. We hope you'll look forward to it!"

"By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible," reads the press release.

"Illumination is excited to continue its partnership with Nintendo, bringing its signature mix of joy and discovery to worldwide audiences of all ages, allowing them to connect with the beloved characters and stories from one of the world's most popular franchises."

