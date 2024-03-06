Metroidvania The Weird Dream Releases March 7 for PC, Later in 2024 for Switch - News

/ 207 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher WhisperGames and developer Shanghai AmberDragon announced the Metroidvania game, The Weird Dream, will launch for PC via Steam on March 7, and later in 2024 for the Nintendo Switch.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Weird Dream is a 2D Metroidvania game set in the ruins of Alpha City. Control a mysterious bunny while confronting Alpha City’s mutated inhabitants. Level up your skills, and unravel the truth behind the City’s untimely destruction. The city holds many legends about the origin of a being only known as the Astral Lord, yet they all share a common detail: the Astral Lord answers sincere prayers and fulfills every desire.

Inspired by Castlevania, Metroid, Dead Cells, and Hollow Knight, among other great games, The Weird Dream provides a brand new experience in a carefully handcrafted fantasy world. You play as a chainsaw-wielding bunny that mysteriously came to be to traverse dangerous but beautifully crafted environments and fight over 40 bosses to uncover the hidden secrets of this abnormally-altered world.

Setting

One day, you wake up and realize you’re no longer your old self. Long ears, fluffy fur, and a bunny tail… Not only that, the once-familiar Alpha City is now almost unrecognizable and overrun by monsters. To discover the cause of your mutation and the city’s ruination, you must embark on an epic adventure.

Impeccably Tight Controls

Use a combination of in-game abilities, rhythm, and your own reflexes to traverse a skill-demanding world with controls that are easy to learn and less easy to master!

Flexible Character Building

Unlock and experiment with new abilities to forge your unique combat style via an adaptable rune system.

Fragmented Narratives

Uncover the dark secrets of this world by collecting monster profiles and story fragments.

Exciting Boss Fights

Challenge over 40 bosses. Utilize your powerful abilities to overcome formidable foes and earn more-than-generous rewards.

Diverse Exploration Areas

Embark on open-world exploration across seven distinct biomes and over 300 intricately detailed areas.

Mythical Setting

Explore the mysteries of The Weird Dream’s world with over 30 hand-drawn comics spanning 80 pages.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles