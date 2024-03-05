Turbo Golf Racing Releases April 4 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Secret Mode and developer Hugecalf Studios announced Turbo Golf Racing will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox one, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 4.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

1.0 Update Features

As part of the 1.0 update, the Season 4: Launch Party will commence. This includes 40 rewards for players to earn, including two new car bodies: the Jester and Bassline. Players will also notice 10 new levels across existing biomes.

A new eight-player version of golf mode will be added. This mode is all about fast cars and fast golfing. Go head to head over five levels, fewest shots wins, so every shot counts.

Urban, Wild, and Industrial environments have been enhanced to make them more distinctive: Urban as a classic golf theme, Wild as an Asian-inspired theme, and Industrial as a toxic factory landscape. Also, some existing levels now feature in night mode, so our golfers can player under the stars.

There’s a new passive core ability: Smash and Dash, which makes dashes stronger. This brings the total possible unique core combinations to 150, allowing even more playstyles.

The highly requested garage loadouts have been added, allowing players to save cosmetic set-ups.

In addition, players can expect new shop items, new missions, timed event updates, core balancing, level updates, and bug fixes.

About the Game

Turbo Golf Racing is an action-packed fusion of racing and golf. Players traverse across a diverse range of courses, using their car to skilfully putt their ball into the finishing hole.

They can face off against seven opponents in Race mode, where victory is determined by speed, or make every shot count in the Golf mode, where fewest shots triumph. Turbo Golf Racing also features Custom Games, allowing players to select which levels, cores, and pick-ups are available, or they can test their skills against the clock in Time Trials.

