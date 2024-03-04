Switch Emulator Yuzu Shuts Down as It Settles Nintendo Lawsuit for $2.4 Million - News

The creator of the Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu, Tropic Haze, was sued by Nintendo in February and has now settled with the gaming giant.

Tropic Haze is paying Nintendo $2.4 million in damages and will no longer be allowed to offer or market Yuzu or any of its source code.

Members are no longer allowed to create any future software that circumvents Nintendo's technical protection. Tropic Haze has been ordered to surrender all website domains and information related to the Switch emulator Yuzu. This is part of the part of the judgment by the US District Court of Rhode Island.

The company must delete all circumvention tools used for developing or using Yuzu—such as TegraRcmGUI, Hekate, Atmosphère, Lockpick_RCM, NDDumpTool, nxDumpFuse, and TegraExplorer" and give Nintendo all "physical circumvention devices" and "modified Nintendo hardware."

The injunction is a binding court order and if Tropic Haze or its members violate it they will be subject to the Court's content authority.

"We write today to inform you that yuzu and yuzu’s support of Citra are being discontinued, effective immediately," reads a statement from Yuzu.

"Yuzu and its team have always been against piracy. We started the projects in good faith, out of passion for Nintendo and its consoles and games, and were not intending to cause harm. But we see now that because our projects can circumvent Nintendo’s technological protection measures and allow users to play games outside of authorized hardware, they have led to extensive piracy. In particular, we have been deeply disappointed when users have used our software to leak game content prior to its release and ruin the experience for legitimate purchasers and fans.

"We have come to the decision that we cannot continue to allow this to occur. Piracy was never our intention, and we believe that piracy of video games and on video game consoles should end. Effective today, we will be pulling our code repositories offline, discontinuing our Patreon accounts and Discord servers, and, soon, shutting down our websites. We hope our actions will be a small step toward ending piracy of all creators’ works."

