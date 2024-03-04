Sker Ritual Releases April 18 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, Later for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Developer Wales Interactive announced the survival first-person shooter, Sker Ritual, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 18. It will launch at a later date for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Read details on the game below:

The Quiet Ones are back in this round-based survival first-person shooter and spin-off to the award-winning British horror game, Maid of Sker! Face hordes of new and familiar enemies, supercharged elites with unique supernatural powers, upgradeable steam-punk weapons, interchangeable spine-chilling masks and mysterious story objectives from writing talent behind Maid of Sker, Battlefield 1, and Total War: Rome II.

Team Tactics or Shoot Solo?

Designed for playing solo, or up to four players online. Short of a teammate? No worries, the intensity of Sker Island’s hordes scale to the number of players. You could always find-a-friend over on the official Sker Ritual Discord.

Sker Enemies

The Quiet Ones have returned and they are not alone. Sker Island has recruited new elites, each with a unique set of abilities that will force you to change-up your playstyle, change your location, or enlist the help of your teammates! Old enemies aren’t the only ones to curse the lands of Sker, we have many more new faces—even some without faces—that want to destroy you.

It’s a Miracle

Killing enemies offer a chance to drop powerful Miracles. Look out for these, you’ll need them. A Miracle drop offers a choice of three random upgradable powers that buff or alter your shooting, melee, grenade and healing. A fifth slot is reserved for your Ultimate, a chargeable powerful action to save up for those sticky situations. Each Miracle is bound to a Celtic God and come in many forms including rarity, core attributes and power.

Masks, Quips and More

Collect and induce fear on Sker’s inhabitants with interchangeable masks inspired by all forms of horror; folk, gothic, zombie, science fiction to the supernatural and more. Taunt your teammates with unique voice lines and switch out your dynamic menu scene environments from the Island.

The Laughing Policeman

Get your guns, ammo, and more at The Laughing Policeman’s booth at locations around the maps. Buy stock munitions or gamble on a randomly picked weapon with a chance of gaining a higher base level. Climb the weapon ranks with unique upgrades courtesy of The Laughing Policeman’s SUPER CHARGER for bonus buffs and visible steam-punk inspired enhancements.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

