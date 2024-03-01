Dragonkin: The Banished Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Eko Software have announced the action RPG, Dragonkin: The Banished, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in February 2025.

LIBERATE A RAVAGED WORLD

In Dragonkin: The Banished, you wander a world where powerful dragons have ravaged the land and caused evil creatures to appear. You play as four hero classes and set out to hunt and fight the most vile monsters. Every defeated enemy is one step closer to your ultimate goal: find and eliminate the four Ancestral Dragons.

FOUR HEROES READY TO HUNT

After consuming Dragon blood, the heroes have acquired their own skills, unique powers and combat techniques. Based on your loot, chosen build and preferences, your powers and attack strength are transformed.

The Barbarian: As leader of the armies of the Northern people who live in hostile lands, the Barbarian's element is ice. Take hits like a true barbarian, freeze your enemies and deal huge melee damage with a devastating axe and hammer. The more damage you take, the more powerful your attacks.



The Witch: Transformed by Dragon blood, the Witch dreams of a world in which dragons and humans can live together. The Witch's powers are based on the elements of electricity and water. With the Witch, you'll want to stand back to charge your spells and deal damage from range rather than getting too close to enemies.



The Knight: Tutored and trained by the finest warriors since childhood, the Knight wields fire like no other. With the Knight, you have the ideal balance between melee and ranged attacks thanks to your formidable lance, which also spits out flames.



The Archer: The personification of composure, the Archer boasts outstanding skill and can expertly manipulate the element of poison. If the arrow doesn't kill the target outright, the victim will usually succumb shortly after. Ideal for ranged combat, with the Archer you can also create a poisonous area around you to become unreachable.

A NEW WAY TO BUILD YOUR HERO

The Ancestral Grid is an innovative mechanic to level up your character and make them a unique fighter. Each time you gain more power, you decide how to combine your upgrades to fill up the Ancestral Grid in the best way possible. Select from the abilities available and try out multiple combinations to optimize your hero. Based on your progress in the adventure and your preferences, you can also change your build whenever you want to adapt to new enemies. Each hero has their own Ancestral Grid and a wide range of possible combinations. Your hero will never be the same from one game to the next.

A WORLD TO EXPLORE

Travel across the world of Dragonkin, learn its story and confront whatever is threatening it. Volcanoes, tundra, swamps and many other environments: as you hunt you will discover everything the world has to offer. Each biome has its own regions, endemic monsters and specific resources.

A CONSTANTLY DEVELOPING CITY

Your city grows and changes based on your decisions and discoveries. During your adventure, gain experience and decide which area of its development to focus on. Upgrade your buildings and find new inhabitants, equipment and additional services. The co-op adventure goes beyond completing quests. All players in your session can expand the city and unlock new content.

HUNTING AS A TEAM

An adventure to enjoy from start to finish with friends. Dragonkin can be played in local co-op with two players or online with up to four players. You can also share your adventure with warriors you have never met before by joining their games.

