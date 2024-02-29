505 Games Closing Offices in Spain, France, and Germany - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Digital Bros. and its publishing subsidiary 505 Games late last year announced they were laying off 30 percent of its workforce as part of a restructure.

A report from Gamereactor states that 505 Games is closing its offices Spain, France and Germany. Less than 10 people are said to be let go, which mainly focused on marketing, communication and relations in those countries.

505 Games most recently published Ghostrunner 2, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Stray Blade, Among the Trolls, Crime Boss: Rockay City, and Miasma Chronicles in 2023.

While it is unrelated, Remedy Entertainment has bought all the rights to the Control IP from publisher 505 Games for €17 million, which is how much 505 Games invested in the development of Control 2 and the multiplayer spin-off game Condor.

505 Games will continue to be the publisher for Control until December 31, 2024. Remedy is looking to whether self-publish the Control games or to find a new publishing partner.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles