NetEase Games Opens New AAA Studio BulletFarm Led by Call of Duty Veteran David Vonderhaar

posted 8 hours ago

NetEase Games announced it has opened up a new AAA studio, BulletFarm, led by video game industry veteran David Vonderhaar. The studio will primarily be remote with headquarters in Los Angeles.

Vonderhaar is best known for having a leadership role on the Call of Duty franchise with designing the multiplayer systems for the Call of Duty: Black Ops games. Vonderhaar ended up working on eight Call of Duty games.

BulletFarm is developing "a new and ambitious AAA game, built in Unreal Engine 5 and set in an original universe with an emphasis on co-operative gameplay." The game will "craft a more intimate and relatable experience while offering a fresh take on first-person gameplay."

“Starting this new studio has given me a chance to step out of my comfort zone and try my hand at making something entirely new and different," said BulletFarm studio head David Vonderhaar.

"This is a departure from the games I’ve worked on, but one that showcases my passion for rich characters, precise mechanics, more intimate storytelling, and plenty of action. NetEase has provided us an incredible support structure to explore these new avenues and allow true freedom to begin building the concept and ideas for our game."

NetEase Games president of global investments and partnerships Simon Zhu added, "NetEase Games is fully dedicated to giving BulletFarm the resources and support required to build this new first person experience. David’s leadership and the early collection of game development talent assembled at the studio is set to offer something truly unique for his existing fans along with a new audience."

