Dragon Ball FighterZ Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 29

posted 9 hours ago

Arc System Works announced Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S tomorrow, February 29 with rollback netcode. Those who own the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters.

Partnering with Arc System Works, the game maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

Three-versus-Three Tag / Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.

