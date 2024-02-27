Rise of Industry 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Kasedo Games and developer SomaSim have announced Rise of Industry 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"We’re thrilled to be working on a game with an existing player-base and a devoted community such as Rise of Industry 2," said SomaSim co-founder Matt Viglione. "Being big fans of this genre, we immediately saw ways that we could build on the success of the original and take it to a new level. We know players will have certain expectations of a sequel, and we’re excited to be able to meet those, while still bringing in a range of innovative new features for new and existing players alike."

SomaSim co-founder Rob Zubek added, "Continuing our relationship with Kasedo Games also made this an easy decision for us to make. This will be our third game working together following Project Highrise and City of Gangsters, and the relationship we’ve built over the last decade has been a great foundation for us to really hit the ground running."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

80s U.S.A…. a time and place of rapid innovation, globalization and unprecedented profits. To dominate this competitive industrial landscape, you’ll need to build a cutting-edge manufacturing powerhouse and cultivate a rolodex full of jet-setting business contacts. Welcome to the land of opportunity!

In pursuit of unprecedented profits, you’ll need to seize every opportunity to innovate and grow each business you’re tasked with managing. Ever dream of running a hub of automotive production? A world-class winery with sweeping vineyard vistas? A sprawling mining operation extracting and refining valuable minerals? Or an aviation enterprise that assembles airplanes that will soar through the skies of an increasingly interconnected world?

You’ll need to optimize your production chains, import and export goods within the global market, keep up to date with the latest and greatest technologies, maintain strong relations with the local government and expand your business network to stay on top. Make all the right decisions along the way and you just might be able fulfill your American dream.

Rise to the Challenge

Conquer 15 unique and exciting scenarios in campaign mode, each with a different challenge. Alternatively, define your own path to success in sandbox mode.

Optimize your Production

Set up manufacturing businesses featuring factories, power plants, industrial furnaces and farms! Establish utility networks to power your industries, making use of the natural resources around you. Provide the media industry with televisions, cameras, vinyl records, cassettes, computers, and video game consoles. Get distilleries and breweries up and running to create drinks such as vodka, whiskey and beer. Churn out candy, toys, dyes, batteries and so much more!

Import and Export Resources

Capitalize on the emerging global market by signing contracts with executives around the world. Import goods and resources to accelerate your production chains and export your products to make the big bucks!

Research Technologies

Build labs and set research strategies to help you acquire new technologies that will broaden your horizons and improve your production chains.

Make Global Connections

Your social connections are vital – to stay on top you’ll need to know the right people and stay on their good side. Network with CEOs of other companies to trade in materials and finished products, and get introductions to their powerful friends in the industry.

Manage Your Business

Satisfy your board of directors by keeping your profit margins high and completing goals to ensure further investment. Don’t worry, you’re not alone out there – hire integral executives to expand your business and increase efficiency.

Maintain Civic Relations

Invest in the local town to keep your workers happy and ensure a strong relationship with the local government.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

