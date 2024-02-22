Ninja Five-O Headed to PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Konami announced the side-scrolling platformer, Ninja Five-O, is headed to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will be running on the Limited Run Games' Carbon Engine.

Ninja Five-O originally released for the Game Boy Advance in April 2003.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Advanced ninja action!

Take on the role of Ninja Five-O as he uses all his skill, stealth, and magic to rescue hostages and defeat his enemies. Master the art of ninja swords, shuriken throwing stars, and ancient ninjitsu magic!

Features:

Kaginawa Wire grappling hook that can be used to hang, fly, jump, climb walls, and surprise attack.

Six challenging missions covering 20 levels.

Crush objects to find hidden Power-Ups and secret items.

Unique enemy boss characters for each level.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles