Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 100 Views

by, posted 18 minutes ago

Bandai Namco has announced Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will launch in 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Worlds collide. Heroes unite.

Sword Art Online characters from across time and cyberspace team up in 20-player raiding parties to face powerful enemies. Choose your character, gather your allies, and push forward to victory!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles