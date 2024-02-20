Xbox Game Pass Adds Tales of Arise, Bluey: The Videogame, Indivisible, and More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 54 minutes ago / 168 Views
Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.
The list of games includes Tales of Arise, Bluey: The Videogame, Maneater, Madden NFL 24, Indivisible, Space Engineers, and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun.
Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:
Available Today
Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)
A daring space archaeologist has just unearthed the ancient resting place of a long lost A.I. god known as Grace. Adventure with various fractured A.I. personalities as you uncover the great mystery of why she was shut down all those years ago in this first-person narrative adventure set in a visually stunning ‘60s retro sci-fi world.
Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC)
As two worlds of conflict converge in Tales of Arise, two people from opposite walks of life join forces to challenge their fates and create a new future. Along the way, meet up with a unique cast of allies, all with their own reasons to fight. Featuring a real-time combat system, battles are energetic and enthralling with countless combinations of skills and abilities.
Coming Soon
Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 22
Join the fun with Bluey and her family in Bluey: The Videogame! Play a brand-new story set across 4 interactive adventures. For the first time ever, explore iconic locations such as the Heeler House, Playgrounds, Creek and a bonus beach location. Play your favorite games from the TV show, including Keepy Uppy, Chattermax Chase, and more!
Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 27
Returning to the Game Pass library, Maneater is a single-player action-RPG, set in the Gulf Coast’s unforgiving waters. Fight to survive in the open ocean, swamps, and rivers with danger lurking at every depth. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed.
Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – February 27
Ultimate members can start their season with Xbox Cloud Gaming on February 27, 2024, courtesy of EA Play. Don’t forget that until March 8, you’ll also score an Ultimate Team Supercharge Pack with your membership.
Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 28
Making a return to the Game Pass library, immerse yourself in a fantastical world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience, and gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to master. With a huge fantasy world to explore and a variety of characters to meet and fight alongside, help Ajna learn about herself and how to save her world.
Space Engineers (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 29
A sandbox game about engineering, construction, exploration, and survival in space and on planets. Players build spaceships, wheeled vehicles, space stations, planetary outposts of various sizes and uses (civil and military), pilot ships, and travel through space to explore planets and gather resources to survive. Featuring both creative and survival modes, there is no limit to what can be built, utilized, and explored.
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 5
Load up your Boltgun and unleash the awesome Space Marine arsenal to blast your way through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood in a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, frenetic gameplay and the stylish visuals of ’90s retro shooters.
In Case You Missed It
Diablo IV is Coming to Game Pass on March 28
The next-gen action RPG experience is coming to Game Pass with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish dungeons, and legendary loot. Experience a gripping story or jump straight into Season of the Construct to unearth a new threat looming deep beneath the sands of Kehjistan.
DLC / Updates
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Dune Expansion – Available now
In collaboration with Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Entertainment, Xbox and Microsoft Flight Simulator are taking you beyond Planet Earth into the harsh deserts of the world of “Dune” and the planet Arrakis. Aviators can put their courage and skills to the test in the cockpit of the Royal Atreides Ornithopter, mastering tutorials, time trials, and a daring rescue mission. See “Dune: Part Two”, only in theaters on March 1 and play the “Dune” Expansion free with Game Pass today.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Calm Premium – 3-month trial offer – Available now
Get 3 free months of Calm, the #1 app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation, now featuring two exclusive Xbox-themed Soundscapes from Halo and Sea of Thieves. Terms and conditions apply.
Apex Legends: Breakout Supercharge Pack – Available now
Trick out specific weapons and Legends in special gear with the Apex Legends Breakout Supercharge Pack, available with EA Play!
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Drakkar Edition Pack – Available now
Live your own Viking saga with the Drakkar Content Pack.
Puzzle Quest 3: Green Knight’s Gear Bundle – Available now
Acquire a full set of exclusive green skins for the original five heroes, along with a piece of gear and additional resources to help you on your quest!
PUBG: Battlegrounds – Exclusive Survivor Pack – Available now
Expand your item collection with the Hunter’s Chests, Keys, and Contraband Coupons.
Leaving February 29
The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, which means it’s a perfect time to plan out your achievement grind with these at the top of your list before they go!
- Madden NFL 22 (Console and PC) EA Play
- Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
