Xbox Game Pass Adds Tales of Arise, Bluey: The Videogame, Indivisible, and More

Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 27

Returning to the Game Pass library, Maneater is a single-player action-RPG, set in the Gulf Coast’s unforgiving waters. Fight to survive in the open ocean, swamps, and rivers with danger lurking at every depth. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed.

Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – February 27

Ultimate members can start their season with Xbox Cloud Gaming on February 27, 2024, courtesy of EA Play. Don’t forget that until March 8, you’ll also score an Ultimate Team Supercharge Pack with your membership.

Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 28

Making a return to the Game Pass library, immerse yourself in a fantastical world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience, and gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to master. With a huge fantasy world to explore and a variety of characters to meet and fight alongside, help Ajna learn about herself and how to save her world.

Space Engineers (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 29

A sandbox game about engineering, construction, exploration, and survival in space and on planets. Players build spaceships, wheeled vehicles, space stations, planetary outposts of various sizes and uses (civil and military), pilot ships, and travel through space to explore planets and gather resources to survive. Featuring both creative and survival modes, there is no limit to what can be built, utilized, and explored.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 5

Load up your Boltgun and unleash the awesome Space Marine arsenal to blast your way through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood in a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, frenetic gameplay and the stylish visuals of ’90s retro shooters.

In Case You Missed It

Diablo IV is Coming to Game Pass on March 28

The next-gen action RPG experience is coming to Game Pass with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish dungeons, and legendary loot. Experience a gripping story or jump straight into Season of the Construct to unearth a new threat looming deep beneath the sands of Kehjistan.