Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the French Charts

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up one spot to first place on the French charts for week 6, 2024, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fifth to second place and EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) re-entered the top five in third place.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice (PS5) in its second week fell from first to fourth place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 24 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League EA Sports FC 24

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 24 PC EA Sports FC 24 Granblue Fantasy: Relink Farming Simulator 22

