Withering Rooms Releases April 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Publisher Perp Games and developer Moonless Formless announced the 2.5D horror RPG, Withering Rooms, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 2.

Withering Rooms is a challenging 2.5D horror RPG set in a procedurally generated Victorian mansion that changes each night.

Explore Mostyn House to gather weapons, distractions, magical artifacts, keys, and crafting materials.

Take on a huge cast of monsters and bosses - overgrown undead, invisible ghosts, devious witches, axe wielding madmen, and many more.

Discover secret passageways, dusty attics filled with treasure, and even the ever-changing Byzantine Labyrinth that lies beneath Mostyn House.

Take the sting out of death by performing rituals to preserve items from night to night or permanently level up.

Meet a cast of strange friends, merchants, liars, and witches each with their own agenda.

Cast a wide variety of spells - create hex traps on closet doors, enchant suits of armor to assist you, or create a decoy mimic of yourself.

Greater dangers - and greater treasures - await you in the hedge mazes, tombs, caves, churches, and ruins beyond the Mostyn House grounds.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

