Report: Disco Elysium Developer to Lay Off Around 25% of Staff, Cancels New Game

Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM looks like it will be hit with layoffs following the cancellation of project codenamed X7, according to sources close to matter who spoke with GLHF.

The sources say around 24 employees, which is about a quarter of the total workforce, will be laid off. The cancelled project was going to be a standalone expansion for Disco Elysium.

ZA/UM president Ed Tomaszewski said the cancelled project "was a game that was one to two years away from completion" and it could've taken "more time and effort than Disco Elysium did."

ZA/UM CEO Ilmar Kompus told staff of the cuts, according to the sources, and stated it will mostly affect "the X7 team but also our non-development teams and non-X7 projects."

The sources claim this is the third big project cancelled at the developer. This includes a sequel to Disco Elysium was cancelled in 2022 and development on a game set in a new sci-fi IP was paused last year.

