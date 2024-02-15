Morbid: The Lords of Ire Releases May 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Still Running announced the action adventure Soulslike game, Morbid: The Lords of Ire, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 23.

From the creators of Morbid: The Seven Acolytes… experience a blood-soaked action adventure with Soulslike elements. Face vile monsters and wade through oceans of gore as you battle to defeat the Lords of Ire in a grim world of pain and suffering.

Even in defeat, the Gahars never truly die. They retreat into darkness and bide their time, until the opportunity to arise again is upon them…

Morbid: The Lords of Ire is a continuation and reinvention of the critically acclaimed isometric Soulslike action RPG Morbid: The Seven Acolytes with the heroic Striver returning once more to do battle with horrific creatures in a dark and twisted world of pain and suffering.

A New Adventure From a New Perspective

Take on gruesome foes in an all-new 3D perspective. Slaughter hideous creatures using a range of vicious weapons, equipment and blessings to eviscerate everything in your path.

Advanced Sanity System

Building on the sanity system from Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, how you approach combat can have a dramatic impact on the world around you. Succumbing to insanity can grant incredible power, but at great personal risk, and will dynamically change how you perceive the world around you.

Explore Tortured Landscapes

Battle your way through the five lands of Ire – horrific realms populated by five unique factions, from wintry mountains to rotten cities and beyond. Fulfil your sacred duty to rid the lands of the evil that has befallen them.

Face Vile Horrors

Cut down everything standing in your way to take on the five fearsome Lords of Ire, up the challenge by seeking out uniquely monstrous dark and powerful creatures, lurking in each level.

Features:

Explore diverse environments across five unique lands filled with nightmarish visions and stomach-churning creatures.

Experiment with different playstyles using a variety of weapon styles, runes, and blessings.

Fight to preserve your sanity, or succumb to the madness and harness it…

Test your skills against horrific enemies, dark monstrosities, and epic boss battles with the mighty Lords of Ire.

Fully realize the horrors of Morbid as the series steps into a new 3D perspective.

