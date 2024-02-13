Former Immortals of Aveum Dev: $125 Million Budget Was a 'Truly Awful Idea' - News

/ 351 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ascendant Studios released Immortals of Aveum in Summer 2023 and the game ended up selling poorly leading to the studio laying off around 45 percent of its employees.

A former employee at the studio said spending around $125 million on Immortals of Aveum was a "truly awful idea."

"At a high level, Immortals was massively overscoped for a studio’s debut project," the former employee told IGN. "The development cost was around $85 million, and I think EA kicked in $40 million for marketing and distribution.

"Sure, there was some serious talent on the development team, but trying to make a AAA single-player shooter in today’s market was a truly awful idea, especially since it was a new IP that was also trying to leverage Unreal Engine 5. What ended up launching was a bloated, repetitive campaign that was far too long."

Another employee, who is still at the studio, stated, "It's not a sequel or a remake, it doesn't take 400 hours to beat, has zero microtransactions, no pointless open world grinding. Although not everyone loved it, it reviewed pretty well, currently sitting at a 74 on Open Critic and a Mostly Positive on Steam. No one bought it."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles