Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Persona 3 Reload, and Suicide Squad Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

Palworld has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 6, 2024, which ended February 6, 2024.

There were three new releases in the top 10 this week. Granblue Fantasy: Relink debuted in second place, Persona 3 Reload debuted in third place, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League debuted in seventh place.

Enshrouded in its second week dropped two spots to fourth place in it second week. Tekken 8, also in its second week, fell from third to sixth place.

Steam Deck dropped one spot to fifth place, Baldur's Gate 3 remained in eighth and EA Sports FC 24 fell from sixth to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Palworld Granblue Fantasy: Relink - NEW Persona 3 Reload - NEW Enshrouded Steam Deck Tekken 8 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - NEW

Baldur's Gate 3 Call of Duty EA Sports FC 24

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Palworld Granblue Fantasy: Relink - NEW Persona 3 Reload - NEW Enshrouded Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck Tekken 8 Naraka: Bladepoint PUBG: Battlegrounds Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

