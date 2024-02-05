Honkai: Star Rail Tops 100 Million Downloads - News

Developer miHoYo announced the free-to-play turn-based RPG, Honkai: Star Rail, has topped 100 million downloads worldwide and an Apple Vision Pro Compatibility Mode is in the works.

The game released for PC, iOS, and Android in April 2023, and for the PlayStation 5 in October 2023.

"We are thrilled to announce that Honkai: Star Rail has reached a remarkable milestone, surpassing 100 million downloads across all platforms!," said miHoYo. "We appreciate the amazing support from players all over the world ever since the game officially released on April 26, 2023. Honkai: Star Rail is available on PC, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android."

The developer added, "Besides the forthcoming Penacony journey in Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.0, the space fantasy now supports the Apple Vision Pro Compatibility Mode. Trailblazers can explore the grand universe on Apple’s latest spatial computing device. Please check our FAQ page regarding Honkai: Star Rail‘s functions on Apple’s Vision Pro."

